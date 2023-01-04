Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.