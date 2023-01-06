Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.