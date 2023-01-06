 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Roanoke, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert