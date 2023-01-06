The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
