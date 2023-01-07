Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.