It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is foreca…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…