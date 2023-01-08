 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

