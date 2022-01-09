 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert