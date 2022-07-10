The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
