The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly c…