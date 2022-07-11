Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.