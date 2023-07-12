The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
