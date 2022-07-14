The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chance of rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Occasional rain. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an …
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Satur…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degr…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …