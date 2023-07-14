Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…