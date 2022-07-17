The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
