Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
