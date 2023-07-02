The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…