Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. How …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…