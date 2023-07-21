Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.