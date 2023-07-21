Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. How …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly clo…
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…