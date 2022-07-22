Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chan…
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temp…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, …
This evening in Roanoke: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…