Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly clo…
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today.…