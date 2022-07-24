Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 102. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.