Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly clo…