Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…