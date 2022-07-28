Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.