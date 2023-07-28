Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…