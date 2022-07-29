Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.