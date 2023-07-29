Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
