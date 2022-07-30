The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 …
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in t…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a…
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance of …