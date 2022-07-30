 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

