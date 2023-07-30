Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
