The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
