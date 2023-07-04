Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…