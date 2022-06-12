The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's con…
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's condi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a v…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It's likely to rai…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
The National Weather Service is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.