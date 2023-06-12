Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
