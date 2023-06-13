It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
