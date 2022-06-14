 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 106. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

