The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 106. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's con…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Do…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a v…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures …
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.
For the drive home in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. …