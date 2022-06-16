Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.