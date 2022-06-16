The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's con…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Do…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds …
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high te…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.