The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cl…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area…