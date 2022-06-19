Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
