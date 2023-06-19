Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cl…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…