Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.