Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.