Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will se…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot …