Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
