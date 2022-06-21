The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degre…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balm…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect pe…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.