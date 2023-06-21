Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.