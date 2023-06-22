Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is sho…