Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.