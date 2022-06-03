Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
