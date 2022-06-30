The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Par…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 deg…
Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow regions in the atmosphere — typically 250 to 375 miles wide and well over 1,000 miles long.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Roanoke folks…