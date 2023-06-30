Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
