Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
