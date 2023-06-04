Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.