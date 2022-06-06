 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

