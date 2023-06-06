Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Keep an …