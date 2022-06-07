It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
