Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph.